Marion Christine Erna Ingeborg Norris, known to many as "Chris" was born in Bamberg Germany, November 13,1950 to the late William Norris, a United States Army Master Sergeant and Maria Norris from Germany. Her family was with Christine when she passed away peacefully on February 22, 2019. Christine was a longtime resident of Newport News and graduated from Warwick High School. She was a free-spirited woman who loved meeting new people and she had a zest for life and a love for the unconventional. Throughout her life, she was a mother, sister and friend to many. In addition to her parents, Christine was preceded in death by her sister, Catherine Norris. She is survived by her daughter, Chrissy M. Hogge (Bruce), sons, Patrick W. Gall (Alexis), C. Steven Sawyer; grandchildren, Steven and Alorah Sawyer; sisters, Patty Coates, Susan Craft and brother, William "Billy" Norris (Jan); daughter in-law Tanya and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be conducted at Weymouth Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 10 a.m with visitation to follow. Our family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the health care professionals at St. Francis Nursing Center, Bon Secours Hospice and Bon Secours Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Francis Nursing Center, Att: Sherlene Hawkins, 4 Ridgewood PKWY, Newport News VA 23602, and Bon Secours Hospice. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.