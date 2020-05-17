Marion Elizabeth Byrd "Betty" was called to eternal rest on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was born on January 8, 1950, the youngest daughter of the late Carrie Lue and James R. Clarke, of Yorktown, VA.
Betty retired from the Naval Weapons Station after 33 years of service. She was known for her beautiful smile and loved by all who knew her. She will be dearly missed.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories beloved and devoted husband, Omar Byrd; loving son Robert Foster (Keyanna); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; loving sister, Carolyn Walker; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, and caring friends.
A viewing will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020, with a homegoing service to follow at noon, at New Beech Grove Baptist Church, 361 Beechmont Drive, Newport News, VA. Professional services entrusted to Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on May 17, 2020.