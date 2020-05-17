Marion Elizabeth "Betty" Byrd
1950 - 2020
Marion Elizabeth Byrd "Betty" was called to eternal rest on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was born on January 8, 1950, the youngest daughter of the late Carrie Lue and James R. Clarke, of Yorktown, VA.

Betty retired from the Naval Weapons Station after 33 years of service. She was known for her beautiful smile and loved by all who knew her. She will be dearly missed.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories beloved and devoted husband, Omar Byrd; loving son Robert Foster (Keyanna); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; loving sister, Carolyn Walker; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, and caring friends.

A viewing will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020, with a homegoing service to follow at noon, at New Beech Grove Baptist Church, 361 Beechmont Drive, Newport News, VA. Professional services entrusted to Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. whitingsfuneralhome.com

Published in Daily Press on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Viewing
11:00 AM
New Beech Grove Baptist Church,
MAY
18
Service
12:00 PM
ech Grove Baptist Church,
Funeral services provided by
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 16, 2020
Betty was a real boss lady and great person to be around. I worked with Betty for a couple of years and she and Byrd made a dynamic duo. They ran the show! A real Love and Power Couple. RIP
Renae
Friend
May 15, 2020
I thank you Lord for allowing me to know "Betty"; a friend for life. She was always so much fun to be around and had you laughing until you cried. Boy did we have fun! I'll miss you.

Sovereign Lord, as You have promised,
You now dismiss Your servant in peace. Luke 2:29
Sydney & Sarah Lopez
Classmate
