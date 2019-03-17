Marion Grace Kersten, 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Born in Queens, New York in 1927 and a native of Huntington Station, New York, she resided in Hampton, Virginia for the last 35 years. As the wife of a WWII Army veteran, Marion and her husband David co-owned the Hilton Deli in Newport News along with her daughter Katherine Robbins and her son-in-law, Paul. Marion was preceded in death by her husband, David Kersten; parents Joseph and Caroline Lindemann; sisters Caroline Greene and Doris Fasciano; and son-in-law Paul Robbins. Survivors include her son, John D. Kersten and his wife, Christina of Long Island, New York; her daughter, Katherine C. Robbins of Carrollton, Virginia; two grandsons, Michael Robbins and wife Kimberly and their children Isabella and Tyler of Norfolk, Virginia; and Christopher Robbins of Las Vegas, Nevada. Special thanks to the staff of the Devonshire Retirement Community for taking such great care of Marion for the last three years of her life. Your help was very much appreciated. There will be no funeral service. Marion will be interred with her husband at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Virginia. She will be greatly missed. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary