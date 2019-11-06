|
|
Marion Hall Howell, 83, of Hampton, VA passed away at home on Saturday, November 2, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born in Clayton, NC to Hazel Pulley and William Vernon Hall on September 6, 1936.
Marion was co-owner of Howell's Upholstery and had a passion for giving to people in need and the love of her family and friends. She was a member of the Women of the Moose Chapter #213 and the American Legion Braxton-Perkins Post 25 for many years.
Marion was preceded in death by her late husband, Otis Howell. Survivors include son, Michael Howell (Bea); daughters, Sharon Nevitt (Chris), Rebecca Kratz and Mary Cusano. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Christy, Michelle, Jay, Barry, Mitch, Billy Jr, Cara, Natalie and seven great-grandchildren.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Grace Hospice.
A Celebration of Marion's Life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Weymouth Funeral Home in Newport News, VA. Remember Marion with donations to the American Diabetes Association or a charity of your choosing. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 6, 2019