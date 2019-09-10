Home

Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Parklawn Memorial Park
Marion Isaac Davis, 85, of Poquoson, passed away on September 7, 2019. Born and raised in Gloucester, VA, Marion was a member of Union Baptist Church. He married Adelaide Hudson Davis and moved to Williamsburg, VA in 1968. Marion started his work career as a local waterman and later went to work for Anheuser-Busch retiring after almost thirty years of service. In 1976, he and his family moved to Poquoson. Marion enjoyed spending time with family, watching his grandchildren's activities, tending to his garden, projects around the house, and Baltimore Orioles baseball.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Isaac Lowda Davis and Louise Fones Davis and his brother, Roy Edward Davis. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Adelaide; sons, Marion I Davis, Jr. (Selena), Edward L. Davis (Brooke), and Samuel L. Davis; grandchildren, Sarah, Hayley, Mya Lynn, and Carsen; siblings, Sylvia Motley, William "Billy" Davis (Carolyn), and Diana Booker; sister-in-law, Dorothy Davis, and brother-in-law, P.H. "Pete" Hudson.

A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 11th at Parklawn Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Poquoson Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squads or the American Diabetes Association.

Condolences to claytorrollins.com
Published in Daily Press from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
