Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Beasley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Janette Beasley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marion Janette Beasley Obituary
Marion Janette Beasley

Yorktown, Va. - Marion Janette Beasley, 90, passed away on Thursday Morning June 13, 2019. Marion was born in Newport News and was a lifelong York County resident. She was the first nurse employed by York County Public Schools and retired in 1990 from York high School. She was a member of the Hampton Roads Seven Day Adventist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Gouldin Beasley, Jr and is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Pat) Rachita (Vasile) of Yorktown and a son Wayne Beasley (Sophia) of Rocky Mount, NC a brother Edgar John Brock, Jr. of Charlottesville and a sister Marie Haas of Suffolk, and 3 grandchildren, Curtis Wayne Beasley, Emily Beasley Poe (Eric) and Mirela Rachita and 3 great-grandchildren Charlotte, Blaine and Cade Poe.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 17, 2019 in Amory Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Grafton Christian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Please sign guestbook at dailypress.com/obituaries
Published in Daily Press on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amory Funeral Home
Download Now