Marion Patterson Davis, 93, gained her wings on October 6, 2020. Born August 23, 1927 she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was employed by the Office of Human Affairs and a proud member of Greater Walters AME Zion Church.



She was preceded in death by her mother Rosa Tabb, father Ulysses Patterson, sisters Essie, Helen and Mary, one brother Thelma, her son Bernard, granddaughter Kim, nephews Robert D. and "Junior," sons-in-law "LC," Clarence, and Edward, and special cousin Ollie.



Marion leaves to cherish her children Marion Jubray, Antone (Eunice) Davis, Deloris Ridley, Shirley Ruffin, Cynthia (Charles) Little, and Jeanette Jones. Known as "Granny," she leaves seventeen grandchildren, twenty-six great grandchildren, seventeen great great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.



Viewing will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.- 6 p.m. at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel in Newport News, Virginia. A Celebration of Life service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. Interment will be in Hampton Memorial Gardens.



