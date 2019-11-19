Home

Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Williamsburg Presbyterian Church
1931 - 2019
Marion Wiggins Hunt Obituary
Marion Wiggins Hunt, age 88, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on November 15, 2019. She was born on May 25, 1931 in Richmond, Va. She graduated from her beloved Thomas Jefferson High School (affectionately known as TJ) in 1948, and continued her education at Richmond Polytechnical Institute (now VCU). In 1949 she met her future husband, Albert C. Hunt, Jr., at Randolph Macon College. Married in 1950, they took up residence in Williamsburg on her husband's family property, where, for 69 years she lived, gardened, raised a family, hosted her bridge club, entertained friends and family, cared for her parents and in-laws, and joyously welcomed her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Marion worked for Colonial Williamsburg arranging Tour Schedules from 1964 to 1968. She then began her lifelong career in banking at the Peninsula Bank and Trust on Merchant Square, retiring in 1994 as an Assistant Branch Manager.

Marion loved and served her church, Williamsburg Presbyterian, filling many needs including Sunday School Teacher, Deacon, Elder, Circle Member, and devoted office volunteer. She was a member and officer of the Pilot Club, and was on the planning team for quarterly gatherings of her high school "Class of 48." Marion loved her many dogs and grand dogs, especially her companion of 17 years, "Spot". She was known for her ability to tell a good story and to genuinely want to hear the stories of others. Her family loved to be with her as they were to her very final moments.

She is survived by her brother, William Thomas Wiggins, Jr. of Saginaw, MI, her daughters Caroline (Kelly) H. Kirkpatrick (Jim) of Williamsburg,VA, Anne E. Hunt (Charlene) of Tucson, AZ. She also leaves behind 2 grandsons, Forrest Hunt Kirkpatrick and Timothy Reid Kirkpatrick (Summer), and two great-grandsons Roan and Jack. Interment at Cedar Grove will be private. A memorial celebration will be held at Williamsburg Presbyterian Church at Noon on Saturday Dec 21. In lieu for flowers it was Marion's wish that gifts in her memory be given to the . Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 19, 2019
