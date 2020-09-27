Marjorene Wilson Johnson, 84, entered the heavenly gates on Monday, September 21, 2020.Marjorene was the widower of Rev. Isaac Johnson. Born in Tabor City, North Carolina, she was the daughter of Sammie and Flossie Wilson. She graduated from George P. Phenix High School, Class of 1955. Marjorene was employed by Hampton City Schools and worked as a bus driver assistant. Marjorene was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.Marjorene is survived by her son, Isaac Jerome Johnson; grandson, Jeshion Jashay Johnson (Kemeisha); three great grandchildren; one sister, Carolyn Long; one brother, Sammie Wilson, Jr.Viewing is on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home from 12p.m. to 4p.m.A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 12p.m. at Oakland Cemetery. Due to COVID 19, face covering and social distance.