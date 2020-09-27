1/
Marjorene (Wilson) Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorene Wilson Johnson, 84, entered the heavenly gates on Monday, September 21, 2020.

Marjorene was the widower of Rev. Isaac Johnson. Born in Tabor City, North Carolina, she was the daughter of Sammie and Flossie Wilson. She graduated from George P. Phenix High School, Class of 1955. Marjorene was employed by Hampton City Schools and worked as a bus driver assistant. Marjorene was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.

Marjorene is survived by her son, Isaac Jerome Johnson; grandson, Jeshion Jashay Johnson (Kemeisha); three great grandchildren; one sister, Carolyn Long; one brother, Sammie Wilson, Jr.

Viewing is on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home from 12p.m. to 4p.m.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 12p.m. at Oakland Cemetery. Due to COVID 19, face covering and social distance.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Viewing
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Oakland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
(757) 723-3308
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved