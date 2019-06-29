Marjorie A. Peterson, 95, of Fredericksburg, formerly of Newport News,transition to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 with her loving daughter by her side.



Mrs. Peterson was born on October 2, 1923 in Virginia, Minnesota. She attended the University of Minnesota, where she received a Bachelor's degree in nursing and met her husband, John. During her nursing career, she was a public health nurse in North Dakota and a school nurse in California. During their 51 years of marriage, they traveled and lived in many different places and settled in Virginia in 1971. She enjoyed golf, tennis, bridge, raising poodles for 30 years, and traveling with her husband in their RV. While living in Newport News, she volunteered at the Peninsula Fine Arts Museum and was a member of the James River Country Club. She moved to Fredericksburg in 2005. Her true passion was her family.



During her time in Fredericksburg, she lived in Chancellor's Village for 10 years before moving to Spring Arbor Assisted Living, where she lived the past four-and-a-half years. She attended Zion United Methodist Church and helped her daughter start the food pantry mission for their church in 2007.



Survivors include her daughter, Christine Braxton (Samuel) of Spotsylvania. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy I. Smith and Geoffrey Cusson; her brother "Jeff"; and her husband, John E. Peterson. The family would like to thank the angels of Spring Arbor, Capital Caring Hospice, and her caregivers from Right At Home.



The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the funeral home chapel.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Friends of Barnabas Foundation, 4001 Stigall Dr., Midlothian, VA 23112 or Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Rd., Spotsylvania, VA 22553.



