Marjorie B. Howell, 86, widow of Dr. Hannibal E. Howell, Jr., entered into eternal rest to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 20, 2020. Marjorie was born to the late Frank L. Boone, Sr. and late Dorothy Ford Boone from Suffolk, Virginia.
During her accomplished life, Marjorie was a devoted wife, caring mother, loving grandmother, and published author. She was a dedicated alumna member of the Hampton Chapter of The Links, Incorporated; distinguished member of the International Society of Poets; and member of the Women's Auxiliary to the Medical Society of Virginia. She served on various boards including the Hampton Institute Women's Club and Auxiliaries to the Peninsula Medical Society, National Medical Association, Inc., and Old Dominion Medical Society. Also, she was a loyal den leader of the Cub Scouts, Pack 404 in Hampton, Virginia.
Survivors include: her daughter, Elveeda Howell Dixon (Kenneth); son, Hannibal E. Howell, III; two grandchildren, Christian Howell Dixon and Sahel Corey Howell; four sisters, Betty Britt, Peggy Reid, Brenda Howard, and Denise Mizell; one brother, Charles Boone; one sister-in-law, Elizabeth Boone; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Viewing will be Tuesday, July 1, 2020 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at Crocker Funeral Home in Suffolk, VA. Graveside service will be at noon on Wednesday, July 2, 2020 Laurel Hill United Church of Christ in Suffolk, VA. Arrangements are by Poole's Funeral Home where condolences can be posted. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association
Published in Daily Press from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.