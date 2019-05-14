Marjorie Gage Ballard, at the young age of 90, transitioned to her heavenly home on Saturday, May 11, 2019. She lived her entire life in the Fox Hill Community of Hampton and was a life long member of Wallace Memorial United Methodist Church (WMUMC). She was retired from civil service at Fort Monroe. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Meredith William Ballard, and her parents, Clinton and Mabel Gage. She is survived by her daughter, Melodye; bother Robert Gage (Vickie), sister-in-law, Natalie Bell and brother-in-law, Gary Ballard (Joyce); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and her faithful granddog, Arthur. The family would like to thank Laura Burroughs, Drema McEwen and Kimberly Smith for their loving care of Marjorie during her last days. They would also like to thank her Sentara Hospice group of Victoria, Amanda, Braunda, Unikue, Janemarie and Shawn. Melodye would like to thank, in her mother's name, all the friends and family who have called, visited and baked treats especially over the last couple of months. Marjorie and Melodye thank long time friend, Paulette Firth, for her care of Arthur. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 14th from 6:00-7:30 p.m. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, May 15th at 10:00 a.m. by Rev Kevin English at the funeral home with the burial to follow in Clark Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to WMUMC (6 Johnson Road, Hampton VA. 23664) or Clark Cemetery Association (Mary Lou Roaseau, 6 Riding Path, Hampton VA 23669) Published in Daily Press on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary