Dendron, Williamsburg & Charlotte, NC Marjorie Ione Browning died on February 28, 2019at the age of 96. She was born on October 14, 1922 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Her familymoved to Williamsburg, Virginia in 1933. She was predeceased by her parents, Orvin JoeBrowning and Anna Emile Augusta Hince Browning; brother, Orvin Browning; sisters,Geneva Menzel, Llene Menzel and Eleanor Richardson; and one niece. She is survived by asister, Lois A. Browning of Williamsburg; three nieces, six nephews, six great nieces, ten greatnephews, six great great nieces, and eight great great nephews.A lifelong student, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the College of William andMary and a Masters degree from the University of Virginia. In addition, she attended a numberof summer courses in the sciences sponsored by the National Science Foundation. She took partin a summer workshop for science teachers at Oxford University in England, DalhousieUniversity in Nova Scotia and a course on human genetics at Colorado State University. Sheparticipated in a number of Elderhostels.Miss Browning taught science beginning in New Jersey for a short time. Rawls Byrd contactedher and offered her a position in the Williamsburg-James City County Schools, where she taughtfrom the late 1940's until 1968. She moved on to teach at Hampton Roads Academy from 1969to 1976 and then to Charlotte Latin School in 1976. Having taught high school science for fortyyears, she retired from Charlotte Latin School in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1986.Following her retirement she purchased a home in the Town of Dendron (Surry County) VA andlived there for the rest of her life. Her interests included flower gardening, reading, needleworkand family. She enjoyed exchanging notes with former students, teachers and rememberingspecial events with cards to her extended family.A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at her home in Dendron at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to Williamsburg Baptist Church, The Nature Conservancy or . Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.