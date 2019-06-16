|
|
Marjorie Malbon Theberge
Please join us for a memorial service to celebrate Marjorie. In honor of the way she lived her life please dress in something colorful and comfortable. Bring an instrument for a song or a story to share if you feel so inclined. Music, food and drink provided, though feel free to bring your favorite tipple for a toast.
--Saturday, August 3rd 2019, 3:30pm onward-- Nimmo United Methodist Church
Published in Daily Press on June 16, 2019