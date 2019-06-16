Home

Nimmo United Methodist Church
2200 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:30 PM
Nimmo United Methodist Church
Marjorie Malbon Theberge

Marjorie Malbon Theberge Obituary
Marjorie Malbon Theberge

Please join us for a memorial service to celebrate Marjorie. In honor of the way she lived her life please dress in something colorful and comfortable. Bring an instrument for a song or a story to share if you feel so inclined. Music, food and drink provided, though feel free to bring your favorite tipple for a toast.

--Saturday, August 3rd 2019, 3:30pm onward-- Nimmo United Methodist Church

Published in Daily Press on June 16, 2019
