Marjorie Shotwell Hurlburt, 82, passed away October 26, 2019. A native of Hampton, she had worked at Plaza Roller Rink for a number of years. Marjorie's life revolved around her family and she devoted much of her life to raising her three sons.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Vaughn Hurlburt, her parents, and brother Charles Shotwell, Jr. Survivors include her three sons, Bruce Hurlburt, Glenn Hurlburt, and David Hurlburt (Lani); grandson, PJ Carter; lifelong friend, Dottie Berry; special friend, Beverly Vanderburg; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 5:30-6:30 PM. A graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park at 2PM on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Riverside Hospice Group.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 30, 2019