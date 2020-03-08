|
Marjorie Thomas Zwerner of Gloucester Point, Virginia, died at her home Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the age of 81. A longtime member of Abingdon Episcopal Church, Marjorie loved needlework of all types, including crocheting, and she created numerous prayer shawls for the church. Husband, David Eric Zwerner, son Stephen Eric Zwerner, parents, Willis Manning Thomas and Alice Bates Thomas, sister, Nancy Thomas Fenno and a nephew Daniel Manning Fenno all preceded her in death. Marjorie's father was the Commander of the submarine USS Pompano in the U.S. Navy and was lost at sea in the Pacific during WWII, leaving a five-year-old Marjorie to grow up without her father. This loss and his legacy remained important in her life, and she remained in contact with other survivors' relatives. As a young girl, Marjorie moved to Alexandria, Virginia. It was there in elementary school that she met the love of her life, Dave. Marjorie spent her married life devoted to loving her husband and to raising three boys. No matter what, her family always came first. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was known to break down into giggles with her grandchildren. She will be missed greatly by all who knew her. She is survived by two sons, Thomas L. Zwerner (Joan), John D. Zwerner (Julie), grandchildren, Daniel Zwerner, Abigail Zwerner, Hannah Zwerner, Hunter Zwerner, Joshua White (Noel), Nicholas White, Rachel Pearson (Bryce) nieces, Susan Morgan (Troy), Phyllis Fenno, Debbie Bowman, nephews Charles Fenno (Mary), Jeff Zwerner, brother-in-law John S. Zwerner (Annette), and sister-in-law Judy Baird. A service of remembrance, officiated by the Reverend Sven vanBaars, will be held at noon Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Abingdon Episcopal Church. Inurnment will be private. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to Abingdon Episcopal Church, PO Box 82, White Marsh, VA 23183. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 8, 2020