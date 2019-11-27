|
Marjory Faith Eichelberger passed away at Mary Immaculate Hospital on November 23, 2019. She was born July 19, 1932 in Johnstown, PA. She graduated from Johnstown High School in 1950 and graduated from Clarion University in January, 1955, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. She taught in Hempfield Township, PA. She met the love of her life, Charles Preston Eichelberger, and married on March 22, 1958. They moved to Blacksburg, VA for Charles to complete his engineering degree at Virginia Tech. While in Blacksburg, Marjory taught elementary school in Catoube, VA. They moved the family back to the peninsula for Charles to work at the Weapons Station and NACA(NASA). She left teaching to raise their three boys but substitute thought for Newport News Public Schools for several years. Marjory was a member of Ivy Farms Church of the Brethren where she used her talents to minister in a variety of areas, including leading the music for many years. She was a beloved wife, mother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Dorsey G. Seese and Verna Statler Seese; her husband, Charles Preston Eichelberger (2013); and her son, Dean Rutledge Eichelberger (2012). She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Scott and Dr. Michelle Eichelberger of Chesapeake, VA; her son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Margaret Eichelberger of Newport News, VA. She is also survived by six grandchildren- Grant Eichelberger/McKenzie Campbell of Virginia Beach, VA; Emil Eichelberger/Shea Sawyer of Greensboro, NC; Evin Eichelberger of Wilmington, NC; Curtis Eichelberger of Orlando, FL; Abigail Eichelberger of Newport News, VA; Kimberly Eichelberger of Chesapeake, VA. She is survived by one great grandchild, Jordan May Eichelberger of Virginia Beach, VA.
A funeral service will be held at Ivy Farms Church of the Brethren Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11:00am with a visitation before at 10:00am. The interment will be at Peninsula Memorial Park on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 11:00am. Altmeyer Funeral Home Denbigh Chapel will be assisting with arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 27, 2019