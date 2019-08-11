|
Mark Allen Majernik, 57, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Mark was born in Aliquippa, PA and moved to the Peninsula when he was 19 years old to work at the NNSY. He spent 36 years there, retiring in 2018 as an Electrical Designer. He enjoyed fishing and spent many hours perfecting his beautifully maintained yard. His life was dedicated to his family: he was a loving husband, father and faithful friend to many.
Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth "Betty" Majernik and his brother. He is survived by his wife, Tammy Atkins Majernik; his loving children, Maggie Majernik, Mitchell Majernik both of Newport News and Matthew Lupo of Hampton; his father, Michael Majernik; two sisters; his brother and very special friend, John Nagy.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 1:00-2:00p.m. at Weymouth Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 2:00p.m. at the funeral home with interment to follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Massey Cancer Center, P.O. Box 843042, Richmond, VA 23284. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 11, 2019