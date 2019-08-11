Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Majernik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Allen Majernik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Allen Majernik Obituary
Mark Allen Majernik, 57, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Mark was born in Aliquippa, PA and moved to the Peninsula when he was 19 years old to work at the NNSY. He spent 36 years there, retiring in 2018 as an Electrical Designer. He enjoyed fishing and spent many hours perfecting his beautifully maintained yard. His life was dedicated to his family: he was a loving husband, father and faithful friend to many.

Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth "Betty" Majernik and his brother. He is survived by his wife, Tammy Atkins Majernik; his loving children, Maggie Majernik, Mitchell Majernik both of Newport News and Matthew Lupo of Hampton; his father, Michael Majernik; two sisters; his brother and very special friend, John Nagy.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 1:00-2:00p.m. at Weymouth Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 2:00p.m. at the funeral home with interment to follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Massey Cancer Center, P.O. Box 843042, Richmond, VA 23284. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weymouth Funeral Home
Download Now