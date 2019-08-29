|
|
Mark D. Carter was born January 10 1953 to the late Joe Cephas and Beatrice Robinson Carter Sr. His final sunset was August 25, 2019.
Mark known by many as "Duck or "MD" was educated in the Gloucester County Public School System. He returned to Gloucester after serving in the United States Army . He retired from the Naval Weapon Station, Yorktown, VA after more than 30 years of service.
Mark was selflessly devoted to his family and loved ones. That devotion spilled over into the lives of his late wife, Patricia Armstead Carter's family.
He is survived by two sons, Shawn Armstead and Ai Supreme Allah; four sisters, Sandra Kemp, Thelma Brown, Mary Carter and Kisie "Kit" Gardner; three brothers, Steve Carter, Thomas Carter and Patrick Carter; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews in whose lives he was pivotal.
A Memorial Service celebrating his life will be held at 12 noon Saturday, August 31,2019 in Bethel Baptist Church, 2978 Hickory Fork Road, Gloucester.
Arrangements are by Howard Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 29, 2019