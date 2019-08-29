Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
2978 Hickory Fork Road
Gloucester, VA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark D. Carter


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark D. Carter Obituary
Mark D. Carter was born January 10 1953 to the late Joe Cephas and Beatrice Robinson Carter Sr. His final sunset was August 25, 2019.

Mark known by many as "Duck or "MD" was educated in the Gloucester County Public School System. He returned to Gloucester after serving in the United States Army . He retired from the Naval Weapon Station, Yorktown, VA after more than 30 years of service.

Mark was selflessly devoted to his family and loved ones. That devotion spilled over into the lives of his late wife, Patricia Armstead Carter's family.

He is survived by two sons, Shawn Armstead and Ai Supreme Allah; four sisters, Sandra Kemp, Thelma Brown, Mary Carter and Kisie "Kit" Gardner; three brothers, Steve Carter, Thomas Carter and Patrick Carter; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews in whose lives he was pivotal.

A Memorial Service celebrating his life will be held at 12 noon Saturday, August 31,2019 in Bethel Baptist Church, 2978 Hickory Fork Road, Gloucester.

Arrangements are by Howard Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.