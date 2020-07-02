Mark Daniel Lovelace, 50, passed away unexpectedly at his home with complications of diabetes on Saturday, June 27, 2020. He graduated from Menchville High School in 1988 and owned and operated Mid-Atlantic Tree Service by Lovelace. Mark was a true outdoorsman who loved to hunt and spend time on the water; but his greatest joy was being Daddy to Kasey and Chase.



Mark was preceded in death by his father, Gene Lovelace and his grandparents, Claude "Dee Dee" and Elizabeth Zykes. He is survived by his children, Kasey Rae Lovelace and Chase Gene Lovelace and their mother, Kimberly K. Lovelace; his mother, Mary Beth Lovelace; his siblings, Jeannie White, Ray Lovelace and Debbie Wright and his nieces and nephew, Nicole and Nicholas Wright and Haley White.



The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Masks are required before entering the building. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park. Please enter at the Nettles Drive gate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Diabetes Association. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



