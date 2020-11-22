Mark Douglas Gerhardt, 72, passed from this world into the arms of Jesus on November 17, 2020, surrounded by his wife and his three children. He was born in Baltimore, MD of the late Oscar Frederick Gerhardt and late Ernestine Landers Keil. He was a graduate of Ferguson High School, '66. He then earned his Bachelor's in Music Education from East Carolina University, '71 and his Masters in Education from Ithaca College, '72.
A lover of the teaching profession, he worked as a band director for 43 years in the Chesapeake Public Schools. He began his career in 1972 at Great Bridge Jr. High School where he was named Teacher of the Year. In 1973 "Mr. G" took over as Director of Bands at Western Branch High School where his ensembles consistently received top local and state honors. After 24 years at Western Branch, Mr. Gerhardt returned to Great Bridge Middle School where he retired after an additional 18 years of service. He also taught Music Theory and Appreciation at Tidewater Community College/Suffolk Campus. In the later years of his career, he was also active as an adjudicator at regional music festivals and competitions. In addition to his public school service, he served faithfully for 45 years in ministry in roles including church elder, teacher, music director, pianist, singer, choir director, composer and arranger.
Mark was preceded in death by his brother, The Honorable C. Edward Knight III. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 53 years, Betsy Johnson Gerhardt; daughter, Trish Gerhardt Mitchell and husband Mike; son, Eric Gerhardt; and daughter, Tracy Gerhardt Harsey and husband Randy; brother, Dr. Garry Brodhead; and eight treasured grandchildren.
Mark was a devoted husband, father and mentor. Betsy was his absolute soulmate and spiritual partner. He adored her and showered her with love and affection daily. His children were cherished by him, and his love, patience and gentleness were always present. He was an influential, caring, inspirational teacher; a mentor to many, youth and adult alike, throughout his life and career.
Viewing hours will be held Monday, November 23 at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, VA from 10:00am - 4:00pm. Viewing hours with family will be 4:00pm - 8:00pm. Please be aware that due to COVID-19, your time with the family may need to be brief.
The Celebration of Life service will be held at Kempsville Presbyterian Church, 805 Kempsville Road, Virginia Beach, VA on Tuesday, November 24, 11:00am, Pastor Ronnie Bunch and Dr. Benjamin Williams officiating. All are welcome to attend; however, due to COVID restrictions, there is a 225-person maximum capacity. A live stream option will also be available. Internment services will be held following the service at 3:00pm, Peninsula Memorial Park, 12750 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com
to offer a note of encouragement to the family.
*Masks and social distancing will be required at all services.
In Mark's honor, memorial contributions may be made to The Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation or The Alzheimer's Association
