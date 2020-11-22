Mark Gerhardt. My Mr. Holland. He and Lenny Vaughn were the reasons I became and educator. Truly one of the greatest men I have ever known. Yeah I was that pain in the butt kid... he will never know how much he influenced me and taught me about music and about life, and honestly about being a man.



So many memories and stories I don't know where to begin... To the Gerhardt children... I never got to meet all of you, Tracy and Eric, the years we spent together... I hope you can see how special your dad was to so many people. Mrs. G... from the bottom of my and so many of our hearts... thank you. Thank you for the gift of your husband. For the gift of his time.... As an educator I know how many hours it takes, let alone the hours a man like your husband gave... the sacrifice you and your family made to the betterment of 1000's of kids lives like us. Thank you for sharing him with us. The weeknights, the weekends, the summers and falls... I thank you... he was almost a surrogate dad... honestly I spent more time with Mr. G during my 4 years of high school... esp during marching season than I did with my own dad...



My favorite memory of him... despite the millions of times he yelled my name...both good and bad... (I really did have two left feet). Was band camp drill down my senior year and the look on his face when I was the last one standing.... he of course gave me hell for it, (as he did with me for four years)... but his smile, and the nod he gave - the type that only two men would understand... he was proud of me. He didn't have to say it... I just knew. The kind of look a proud father gives his son... no words spoken... the nod said it all. That is my favorite memory of Mr. G.



You are so well known... you influence so widespread... two of my band director friends at the two high schools I taught at... sent their condolences to me... one never met him, the other knew him when he was a young teacher first coming into his own... knew of Mark and his program.



Rest easy Mr. G!!!



till we meet.... AAAAAAAAAAGGGGGAAAAAAAIIIINNNN!



Yours in Christ,



Jameson Strassburg

Jameson Strassburg

Student