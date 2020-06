Mark Gerard Drexler, Jr., 39, of Mattaponi, VA passed away June 22, 2020. He is survived by his parents Mark and Carolyn Drexler; two sisters Jennifer Drexler Jones (Daryl) and Mary Beth Haston (Steven); his two nephews and a niece, R.C., Logan and Emily Haston and his four-legged buddy "Riley."A private graveside service will be held in St. Theresa Cemetery. The family will receive friends 12 to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 25th at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th Street, West Point, VA 23181. Please remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Memorials may be made to a fund for his niece and nephews at Baylands Federal Credit Union, PO Box 392, West Point, VA 23181. Tributes maybe posted at www.vincentfh.com