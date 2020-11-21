Mark J. Tubbs, age 63 of Yorktown, Virginia and Rillton, Pa died November 19,2020 at his home. He was born March 3, 1957 in Braddock, Pa., a son of Shirley Tubbs and stepson of Michael J. Naughton. He was employed by Blue Water Energy. Mark was a member of the Queen of Rosary Church in Glassport. He was a world traveler who enjoyed nature, was a football enthusiast, loved museums, reading, an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins fan and was a beer Connoisseur. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Karen Mulroy Tubbs, three sons Michael (wife Nikki), Mark and Daniel, one daughter Lori Tubbs and her husband Joseph Diaz, step sisters, Maryanne Conklin (Leonard) Mary Jo Cariati (Guido), Jill Capone (Anthony). There will be no visitation. Services were private. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
. James W. Shirley Funeral Home, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon in charge of arrangements. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com
