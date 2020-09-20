1/1
Mark John Yannarella
1969 - 2020
Mark John Yannarella, 51, resident of Yorktown, VA, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Norfolk General Heart Hospital after a valiant fight with pneumonia.

Mark was born on February 18, 1969 in Youngstown Ohio. He was the son of Nellie Jo Yannarella and the late Anthony Yannarella. He lived most of his life in Hampton, VA. Mark was an avid NASCAR and Kansas City Chiefs fan. He loved to cook, fish, and spend time with his friends. He was an antique auto enthusiast. A master imitator and storyteller, he entertained people all his life.

In 1987, he graduated from Hampton High School and began working as a welder for Newport News Shipbuilding. He also worked at G&R Metals in Hampton. He was most recently a master welder at Newport News Industrial (NNI).

He is survived by his siblings, Michael, Laura and Carol Yannarella and his significant other Leah Huddleston and beloved "son"/puppy Little Bit, his nieces and nephews and his Uncle, Rodger Moses and Aunt Nicolette Bleacher of Ohio.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 pm, Tuesday, Sep 22, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home in Hampton, VA. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 am, Wednesday, Sep 23, 2020 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Hampton, VA. Burial at Parklawn Memorial Park will follow immediately afterwards. The mass will be live-streamed on Facebook at Saint Joseph Catholic Church and the interment will be live-streamed on Facebook at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.

Condolences for and photos of Mark may be shared with the family through the funeral home website at rhaydensmith.com. In lieu of flowers, please contact the family for donations.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
SEP
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saint Joseph Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
September 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Vicky Wolford
Friend
September 19, 2020
I didn’t get to work with you long but when i did , we always had a laugh and it was a pleasure to meet you , Rest In Peace Mark , now you have unlimited choices of all the best coffees ol boy
The Prince
Coworker
