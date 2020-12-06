1/1
Mark Steven Deagle
1964 - 2020
Mark Steven Deagle, 56, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was born in Richmond, Virginia on October 1, 1964 and moved to Williamsburg in 1971. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace Deagle and Jean Deagle and is survived by his brother, Doug Deagle (Andrea) and nephew Will Deagle as well as numerous cousins.

Mark had a strong love of the outdoors and enjoyed waterskiing (especially on the Pamunkey River), archery (he was an excellent shot) skateboarding (he built a ramp in his parents backyard) scouting and biking. He developed a deep love for fishing at an early age which he pursued with a passion into his adult life. A very friendly and helpful person, Mark was devoted to the people in his life as well as his dogs.

After working in the grocery industry for many years, Mark found his calling in the fishing tackle business and was well known in the fishing community as the manager of Hooker Bait and Tackle. He will be greatly missed by family to whom he meant a lot and anyone he helped to improve their fishing skills.

A memorial service will be held on December 12, 2020 at 1:00pm, at Bucktrout Funeral Home, Williamsburg. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Heritage Humane Society.

Published in Daily Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
