|
|
Mark W. Weaver, 66, of Newport News, VA, passed away on December 22, 2019.
Born in Norfolk, VA, he was the son of the late Willard and Charlotte Weaver. He was retired as an Automotive Sales Manager.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Lesa Weaver; son, Matthew Weaver and wife, April, Andrew Weaver and wife, Talyr, and Adam Weaver and wife, Ashley; and seven grandchildren, Jordan, Alexa, Brandon, William, Hunter, Justin, and Chace.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Friday, Dec. 27, from 9 to 10 a.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel followed by interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 24, 2019