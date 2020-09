Mark W. Turner, 61, went to his Heavenly home on Thursday, September 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Jane Turner. Mark is survived by two sisters, Barbara McCormick and Nita Davis and husband, Billy; two nephews, two nieces, and three great-nieces.A private graveside service will be held. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.