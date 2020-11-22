1/1
Marlene Mioduszewski Stanton
1947 - 2020
Marlene Mioduszewski Stanton, 73, of Smithfield, VA departed this life on November 19, 2020. Born on January 17, 1947 in Pittsburgh, PA to Bernard and Michalene Mioduszewski who were both first generation Americans. She was a Military Brat with wonderful stories to tell of her youth, including times spent in Pittsburgh with her loving, large family and living in France, Germany, and England. Overseas, she made lifelong friends and was lucky to see The Beatles on a regular occurrence. After moving back to the States to finish high school and then pursue her degree in Education, she met Fred Stanton, the love of her life of 50 years, while teaching in Courtland, VA.

She had the biggest heart and deeply loved her family - both human and animal kind alike - and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend and teacher who always put others before herself. She never forgot a birthday or an important day and was known for her thoughtful hand-written notes that might just come in the mail because she wanted you to get "something other than bills" from time to time.

After retiring from a long and fulfilling career in teaching, she continued to stay incredibly active in her community. She worked part-time at the Rescue, VA Post Office because she loved the people, the conversations, and the friendships she made. She also spent time serving on the Board of the Isle of Wight County Museum, staying connected with her good friends in the "Lunch Bunch," and participating in the Shakespeare Class and several other book clubs often at the same time. Because of her great concern and empathy for others, she gave much of her time volunteering with the Christian Outreach Program and led the Angel Tree program this year as it was very near and dear to her heart. She talked fondly of the volunteers in the Christian Outreach Program and loved meeting people outside her own church community at Christ Episcopal Church where she was a very active member of the congregation.

Marlene is survived by her loving husband, Fred; daughter, Allison (Tim) and grandson, Ben. She leaves behind many wonderful friends and strangers whose hearts and lives she touched. A private memorial will be held for the family with a public celebration of Marlene's life to be scheduled at a later date when it is safe to gather.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Marlene's name to the Peninsula SPCA in appreciation for her love of her adopted furry children and all animals. Simply include marlenestanton@charter.net in your contribution. Or you can make a donation to the Christian Outreach Program in Smithfield, VA for her love of the community.

Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Little's Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-2396
Memories & Condolences
11 entries
November 21, 2020
Fred, Our hearts are broken over the loss of dear Marlene. Please know you and Allison remain in our thoughts. Love, John and Connie
Constance Rhodes
November 21, 2020
I am so profoundly sorry for your loss. My heart goes out to you and I’ll be keeping you in my thoughts and prayers. More than anything I remember Aunt Marlene’s quick wit and sense of humor. Hugs and love to you .
Dorothy Tisdale-Sample
Family
November 21, 2020
Condolences to the family. She will be missed by so many.
Carolyn Marks Bickham
Friend
November 21, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of her passing. She was an amazing teacher and a wonderful person with a beautiful soul. She will be truly missed. Prayers for the family during this time.
Michelle Edwards
Student
November 21, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to the Stanton family. Praying for strength and comfort during this sorrowful time.
I will miss Marlene’s friendliness and company during the “Lunch Bunch” outings and seeing her around Smithfield.
DNTynes
Denise N Tynes
Teacher
November 21, 2020
Marlene introduced herself to us when we first moved to Smithfield and we became good friends. She was there for us whenever we needed her and we had some of the best talks. She was a wonderful neighbor and a very kind person. We will miss seeing her and talking to her. God Bless her and keep her forever in the palm of his hand.
Cathy & Bill Rittenhouse
Friend
November 21, 2020
She’ll be missed so much by so many. She was a very special person.
Linda Hollis
Friend
November 21, 2020
Fred and Allison, I am so saddened at Marlene’s passing. She as a mentor during the time we taught on the same team at Smithfield Middle, and I learned so much from her. The times we volunteered together at Christian Outreach are both memorable and rewarding. Marlene will be missed on so many levels. We send our condolences to you all.
David Goodrich
Friend
November 21, 2020
Marlene you were a very special lady, you’ve been more of a mum to me than my own. You always had time for everyone, I loved receiving your wonderful message & a naughty little box of gifts just because you wanted too. So many fun chats over face chat as you always called it. ❤
Always thinking of you & that will never change.
Tamsin-Jade Campbell
Family
November 21, 2020
So sorry to hear this. She was such an inspiration to my daughter Tracey and my son Sean. My prayers are with all of you.
Mary Nelms
Friend
November 21, 2020
My condolences.
Stefanie Maruszewski
Friend
Thank You.
