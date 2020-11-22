Marlene Mioduszewski Stanton, 73, of Smithfield, VA departed this life on November 19, 2020. Born on January 17, 1947 in Pittsburgh, PA to Bernard and Michalene Mioduszewski who were both first generation Americans. She was a Military Brat with wonderful stories to tell of her youth, including times spent in Pittsburgh with her loving, large family and living in France, Germany, and England. Overseas, she made lifelong friends and was lucky to see The Beatles on a regular occurrence. After moving back to the States to finish high school and then pursue her degree in Education, she met Fred Stanton, the love of her life of 50 years, while teaching in Courtland, VA.
She had the biggest heart and deeply loved her family - both human and animal kind alike - and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend and teacher who always put others before herself. She never forgot a birthday or an important day and was known for her thoughtful hand-written notes that might just come in the mail because she wanted you to get "something other than bills" from time to time.
After retiring from a long and fulfilling career in teaching, she continued to stay incredibly active in her community. She worked part-time at the Rescue, VA Post Office because she loved the people, the conversations, and the friendships she made. She also spent time serving on the Board of the Isle of Wight County Museum, staying connected with her good friends in the "Lunch Bunch," and participating in the Shakespeare Class and several other book clubs often at the same time. Because of her great concern and empathy for others, she gave much of her time volunteering with the Christian Outreach Program and led the Angel Tree program this year as it was very near and dear to her heart. She talked fondly of the volunteers in the Christian Outreach Program and loved meeting people outside her own church community at Christ Episcopal Church where she was a very active member of the congregation.
Marlene is survived by her loving husband, Fred; daughter, Allison (Tim) and grandson, Ben. She leaves behind many wonderful friends and strangers whose hearts and lives she touched. A private memorial will be held for the family with a public celebration of Marlene's life to be scheduled at a later date when it is safe to gather.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Marlene's name to the Peninsula SPCA in appreciation for her love of her adopted furry children and all animals. Simply include marlenestanton@charter.net in your contribution. Or you can make a donation to the Christian Outreach Program in Smithfield, VA for her love of the community.
