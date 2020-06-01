Marmalela Kinya Smith Volk
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marmalela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marmalela Kinya Smith Volk, 43, affectionly known as Meatball, Kinya, Melia and Melly was called home unexpectedly to be with the Lord on May 25, 2020.

A celebration of her life will be Wednesday, June 3rd at 11am at Smith Brothers Chapel with a live stream broadcast.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 2nd from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd, Hampton, VA, 757-723-4117, smithbrothersfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Viewing
09:00 - 02:00 PM
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
3
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
(757) 723-4117
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved