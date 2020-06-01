Marmalela Kinya Smith Volk, 43, affectionly known as Meatball, Kinya, Melia and Melly was called home unexpectedly to be with the Lord on May 25, 2020.
A celebration of her life will be Wednesday, June 3rd at 11am at Smith Brothers Chapel with a live stream broadcast.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 2nd from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd, Hampton, VA, 757-723-4117, smithbrothersfh.com
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 1, 2020.