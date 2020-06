Marmalela Kinya Smith Volk, 43, affectionly known as Meatball, Kinya, Melia and Melly was called home unexpectedly to be with the Lord on May 25, 2020.A celebration of her life will be Wednesday, June 3rd at 11am at Smith Brothers Chapel with a live stream broadcast.A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 2nd from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd, Hampton, VA, 757-723-4117, smithbrothersfh.com