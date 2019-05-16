Marsha B. Wright, age 66, finished her earthly journey on May 14, 2019. Early in her life, her calling was made clear and that was to serve people with compassion and professionalism as a registered nurse. After completing Riverside School of Professional Nursing, her journey began. In 1983, she received her BSN from Old Dominion University. She served in many capacities in her 42 year career, including teaching nursing at Thomas Nelson Community College. She touched every life she encountered and when she took a break she loved her home in the Outer Banks. She will be greatly missed by her husband of 44 years, Bernard Wright, sister Peggy Eichmann and her husband, Glen of Galena, Ill. and a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 17 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 18 at 2:00 p.m. at Temple Baptist church with interment following at Peninsula Memorial Park. She truly was a servant of our Lord, she finished the race and is in her Heavenly Home. Published in Daily Press from May 16 to May 17, 2019