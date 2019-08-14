Home

Marsha M. Stewart


1940 - 2019
Marsha M. Stewart Obituary
Marsha M. Stewart passed away August 12, 2019. She was born August 1, 1940 in Richmond, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her father John Howard May Jr. and mother Mamie Crighton May. She is survived by her husband Arthur F. (Frank) Stewart; daughter and son-in-law Pamela Stewart Kjeldsen and Peter M. Kjeldsen; sister Cynthia M. Little; niece Christina M. Levitt; and devoted family friend Deneen Perrin Crowder.

Marsha was an avid golfer and was a member of the Hampton Women's Golf Association for many years. She was always very quick to make friends and will be missed by many.

The family would like to thank her caretaker Iris Cortez and little daughter Abigail for their constant love and companionship throughout the last year. Burial will be private.

Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 14, 2019
