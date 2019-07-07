Home

Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street P.O. Box 976
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
Marshall Matthews
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
100 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA
Burial
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
5310 Milner's Road
Suffolk, VA
Marshall D. Matthews


1924 - 2019
Marshall D. Matthews Obituary
Marshall Dewey Matthews, age 94, passed away peacefully at Commonwealth Senior Living at Gloucester House in Gloucester, VA on June 23, 2019. Born on November 3rd 1924 in the County of Princess Anne, VA Beach to mother, Eva Ebron and father, Dewey Matthews. After graduating from Maury High School, he enrolled in the Army Air Corp and served as an airplane mechanic and later an Air Force recruiter. Marshall was a WWII, Korean and Vietnam era Veteran. He retired as a Master Sergeant, and worked in civil service where he retired as a management analyst. On October 30, 1948, he married his sweetheart, Mary Grech., nicknamed "Peeps." Together, they had three sons and one daughter. Mary and Marshall had a long life together and recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Marshalls special interests and hobbies included planting a beautiful garden each year, and working with his hands to build furniture for his home and family. He also enjoyed spending time with his lifelong friend of 55 years John Shemateck. In 2016 he took his walk with God and was baptized into the Catholic faith. He is survived by his beloved wife Mary; sons; Dennis, (Celeste), Robert (Vicki), Michael (Donna), daughter Katherine, (John); grandchildren; Meaghan, Brendan, Colby, Devin, Joshua, Nicholas, and Amanda; great grandchildren; Isabella, Colin, Alexandra, Alliyah, Joshua, and Olivia. Services will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 starting with visitation for family and friends at 10 am followed by a memorial service at 11 am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church 100 Harpersville Road in Newport News VA with a reception to follow. Burial will follow on Monday July 15, 2019 at 1pm, at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery 5310 Milner's Road in Suffolk VA with full military honors. Flowers may be sent to Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Newport News, VA. Arrangements are by Andrews Funeral Home, Gloucester, VA.
Published in Daily Press on July 7, 2019
