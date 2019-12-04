|
|
Martha Ann Smith Giuliana, age 83, passed peacefully at home on December 1, 2019. She was born on January 6, 1936 in Greenville, South Carolina to Minnie Creighton Smith and Gamewell Maxwell Smith. She was the second child of three children with an older brother Gamewell Maxwell Smith Jr. (Bubba) and Barbara Ann Smith Watkins (Bobby).
After graduating as valedictorian from Greenville High School, she attended Furman University and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree on June 1, 1958. Soon after Martha married Savior Joseph Giuliana on June 4, 1958 and became an Air Force wife devoting her life to her husbands' career and raising their six children.
She returned to the workforce in 1975 working as a buyer in sales and merchandising for JC Penney at the Coliseum Mall in Hampton, Virginia, retiring in 2006 after 30 years' service. She has always been an avid gardener with the ability to grow anything. Her garden was full of vegetables, fruits and flowers and lawn overflowing with garden gnomes, a collection she started while living in Europe. She thoroughly enjoyed watching football with her favorite team being the Washington Redskins and was a frequent winner of football pools.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, husband and first great-grand child. She is survived by her six children, Terri Giuliana, Joe Giuliana (Kathy), Debra Moore-Zeirow (Rolf), Vincent Giuliana (Stephanie), Tami Giuliana Featherlin (Allen), and Tony Giuliana (Beth); sixteen grandchildren Adam Jones, Nicole Jones, Katie Pavon, Alyssa Giuliana Esquilin (Pedro), Joseph Giuliana, Tory Guthrie Drummond (Tim), Willie Moore, Sam Moore, Natasha Myers, Bobby Myers, Amber Hogan Sanchez (Jony), Ian Featherlin, Melissa Giuliana Askew (Troy), Benny Joynes, Brittany Joynes and Bradley Joynes; and twenty-nine (29) great-grand-children.
The family will receive visitation at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home on December 6, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm, with a celebration of life at 1:00 pm followed by a post funeral reception and an internment at Hampton Veterans Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting a wrapped children's gift, addressed to an age and a gender, to be donated to the Marines Toys for Tots in memory of Martha.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 4, 2019