On February 5th surrounded by her children and loved ones, Martha Ann Bennis was gathered into the arms of her Lord and Savior, her faith was made sight and healing complete.Born on November 25, 1960 in Miami, Florida to Maurine and Karlson Mitchell, she has been a resident of Yorktown for the past 25 years. She is predeceased by her parents and brother Lyle. Left to honor her memory are her children, Jessica Gavin of Lima, Ohio and Ben Bennis of Breckenridge, Colorado along with Misha Yakavenka and a host of dear friends.Martha felt her greatest accomplishment was raising her children yet she still found time to be active in Beyond Boobs, her Bible study groups, , neighborhood Bunko group, and work as a fitness instructor and yoga teacher at the Sentara Hampton Health Fitness Center and Yorktown YMCA. Most recently, Martha was the Receptionist at her church, Coastal Community. The family would like to thank Dr. Kanarket, Laura and Barry Davidson, Margo and Bill LaMarsh and Dawn West for their extraordinary care and support.All who met Martha immediately recognized her zest for life, love for Jesus Christ, gentleness, compassion for others, grace in the face of adversity and unwavering faith. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 on Sunday, February 10th at Coastal Community Church. At Martha's request, please dress casual wear something purple to the Celebration as this was her favorite color.In lieu of flowers please contribute to Beyond Boobs, a support service, at www.hereforthegirls.org. Published in Daily Press from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary