Beloved and cherished, in the presence of God and loved ones, MARTHA ANN THAMES WINEMAN entered into God's eternal glory on July 30, 2020, from her new home in Houston, Texas at the perfect age of 94 years.
Born, December 22, 1925, in Columbia, South Carolina Martha grew up in Bennettsville, South Carolina, and Indian Head, Maryland with her parents, Anna Pauline Rogers Thames Stancil and Francis Cecil Thames. A graduate of George Washington University, Martha married Andrew Rugh Wineman III in 1945. Happily married for over 54 years (at his passing in 1999), they lived in Atlanta, Georgia; Hampton and Newport News, Virginia. Martha's love for her family and teaching lead her to a second degree from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia in Early Childhood Education. Martha taught for many years in both private and public schools. Her love of church and community allowed her the privilege of serving with Hidenwood Presbyterian Church as a kindergarten teacher, Stephens Minister and a Presbyterian Woman participant and Church Librarian. She was a trained and active Docent for The Mariners Museum for over 25 years and trained to serve for many years with Contact Peninsula Crisis Center. Her love of exploration, travel, nature, and the beach added many memories and adventures in her life.
As Godly parents, Martha and Andy valued God's blessings of four children each as unique individuals. Their legacy includes Miriam Patricia Wineman Hiza (deceased) and Husband Jerome Hiza of Gloucester, Virginia; John Paul Wineman and partner Nancy Peterson of Port Orange, Florida; Denise Suzanne Wineman Day and husband J. Robert Day of Houston, Texas and Andrew Rugh Wineman IV (deceased).
Martha cherished her grandchildren Benjamin Stuart Hiza and wife, Blanca Cabello of Richmond, Texas; Karen Elizabeth Hiza and husband, Tracey Pitt of Malabar, Florida; and Michelle Christen Day of College Station, Texas; and her two great-grandchildren Derek Humberto Hiza and Valentina Elizabeth Hiza of Richmond, Texas. Martha leaves behind to cherish her memories, valued nieces, nephews, family, friends, and church members.
She was preceded in death by her family: parents, Francis Cecil Thames and Anna Pauline Rogers Thames Stancil; husband, Andrew Rugh Wineman III; daughter, Miriam Patricia Wineman; son Andrew Rugh Wineman IV; and brother, Francis Cecil Thames, Jr. and his wife, Catherine Prendable Thames.
Martha will be long remembered for her generous steadfast love, kindness, and encouragement. She is counted as a Gift and Blessing to all.
The family will celebrate the life of Martha with a Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Hidenwood Presbyterian Church at 414 Hiden Blvd, Newport News, Virginia. Masks and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Martha's memory to the American Heart Association
, donatenow.heart.org<
or the American Diabetes Association, Norfolk Virginia Office, 870 Greenbrier Circle, Greenbrier Tower II, Suite 404, Chesapeake, VA 23320.
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, Virginia 23601.