|
|
Martha Harrell passed peacefully on July 17, 2019, at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, with her loving family by her side. Martha was born in Cleveland, Virginia and resided with her son Frank and daughter-in-law Lynn in Gloucester County. Martha retired from Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority. She was a loving mother, sister, and friend. Martha's passion was cooking and crocheting. She crocheted for family and friends and donated many afghans to disabled veterans. Parents, Wayland Newman Beale, and Pauline Breeding Beale, son, Ronald Harrell, son-in-law Steve Eriksen, and sister, Mary B. Winslow preceded her in death. She leaves behind a son, Frank Harrell (Lynn), daughter Debbie Eriksen, grandchildren, Nick Eriksen, Chris Eriksen, several great-grandchildren, sister, Patricia Duman-Sowers, and a loving aunt, Marion Bowden. A graveside service, officiated by the Reverend Art Wolz, will be held 11:00 Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Cypress Chapel Cemetery, 1891 Cypress Chapel Road, Suffolk, VA 23434. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Cypress Chapel Christian Church, 1891 Cypress Chapel Road, Suffolk, VA 23434. Family and friends are requested to assemble at the cemetery. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on July 23, 2019