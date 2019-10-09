|
On Saturday, October 5, 2019, Martha Ellen Bailey Bodie, passed away at home in hospice care at age 89. Martha Ellen grew up in Greenville, South Carolina, surrounded by her loving parents, Jake and Eloise Bailey, and her three sisters and two brothers. She married Gary Raymond Bodie, Jr. on April 5, 1952. She spent her life as a homemaker and businesswoman in Virginia. As a pastor's wife, Martha Ellen was instrumental in many churches in Virginia, including St. John's United Methodist in Norfolk, Graham Road United Methodist in Falls Church, Annandale United Methodist in Annandale, and Aldersgate United Methodist in Hampton. Raymond and Martha Ellen loved ballroom dancing where they delighted in lifelong friendships with fellow dancers. She retired with her husband to Oconee County, Georgia where she was a member of Watkinsville First United Methodist Church. She was an avid bridge player at the Oconee County Senior Center. Above all else, Martha Ellen was enormously proud of her family. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were always thankful for her loving company and delicious cooking at annual family reunions at various beaches. She is survived by three children, Cynthia Bodie, Gary Raymond Bodie III, and James Clayton Bodie, 44 grandchildren, and 44 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and her daughter, Ellen Bodie Dennard Ellis. She was loved by all who met her, and she will be missed by family and friends. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at Watkinsville First United Methodist Church on October 11th at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Oconee County Senior Center.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 9, 2019