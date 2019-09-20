|
Martha Boyd (Mackey) deMontpellier, lovingly known to her friends and family as "Mike," passed away on September 14th at the age of 70. She was born in Hampton, VA to the late Vaughn C. and Rita Ray Mackey.
Mike is survived by her daughter Margot deMontpellier Powell, husband Ryan, and her son, Andre Paul, and his fiancé Rebecca Balcom, as well as two grandchildren, Riley Harper Powell and Taylor Ryan Powell, and C. A. deMontpellier. Mike is also survived by her sister Patricia Mackey Taylor, her brother Wade Clark ("Spike") Mackey, and nine nieces and nephews. Mike was predeceased by her brother, Vaughn James ("Ike") Mackey.
Mike graduated from Hampton High School followed by Mary Washington University, where she received a Bachelor of Arts. She went on to complete a Masters in Library Science from Old Dominion University. Mike embraced her love of knowledge, passing it on as an educator and later a media specialist with Norfolk Public Schools.
A visitation will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel, 8464 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk, VA 23518, on Friday, Sept, 20, from 5-7 pm.
A funeral will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 520 Graydon Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23507, on Saturday, Sept, 21, at 11 am.
A celebration of life will be held after the funeral. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 20, 2019