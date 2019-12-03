|
Martha Elizabeth Jeffords Hatchell, 96, died Friday, November 22, 2019, in Williamsburg. Although a native South Carolinian, she loved Virginia and proudly called it home for 70 years.
Mrs. Hatchell was born in Florence, SC, to Emerson Ingram ("E.I.") and Elizabeth Carr Sellers Jeffords and was the eldest of five children. She survived polio as a young child, graduated from Florence High School, and attended Columbia College, Columbia, SC. In 1944 she married Carroll Weldon Hatchell, and in 1949 they relocated for his employment at the Newport News Shipyard.
Mrs. Hatchell was employed by and retired from Dow Badische (BASF). A lifelong Methodist, she was a former member of First United Methodist Church and later Christ United Methodist Church. She was a dedicated mother and volunteer who supported her sons' schools and various activities.
Much like her Biblical namesake, Martha was a consummate homemaker and devoted follower of Christ, of whom it also could be said "And Jesus loved Martha" (John 11:5). Among her many talents, Mrs. Hatchell was best known for remembering her friends and extended family members with greeting cards for every occasion. She was a gracious hostess, often entertaining houseguests with tours of Williamsburg, Yorktown, and Jamestown, and a gifted seamstress whose stuffed and beautifully-dressed rabbits are treasured by their owners.
Mrs. Hatchell was preceded in death by her husband; two sons, George A. Hatchell and Thomas C. Hatchell; and siblings, Warren I. Jeffords, Helen Jeffords Barham, and Ann Jeffords Patterson. She is survived by her brother, Thomas H. Jeffords; four grandchildren, Shane Hatchell, William Henry ("Hank") Hatchell, George A. Hatchell, Jr., and Michelle Hatchell; three great-grandchildren, Ashley Hatchell, Bryce Hatchell, and Tristan Hatchell; and many nieces and nephews who adored her.
A celebration of life service will be held Monday, December 16, at 10:00am at Christ United Methodist Church, 133 Deep Creek Road, Newport News, VA 23606. Memorials may be made to the church.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 3, 2019