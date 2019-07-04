Home

O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
Martha Lee Woods Obituary
Martha passed away suddenly from this life the morning of July 2, 2019 from declining health. She was surrounded by her loving family and care providers during the last days of her life.

Martha is survived by her loving husband of forty-nine years, Tyrone Woods, her children Jeffrey Hill (Trina), Paula Hill, Judith Hill-Walker (Larry Hailey), LaTrecia Woods (Melvin) and Kareem Woods (Heather) as well as six grandchildren, Jessica Hill, Jordan Hill, Corbin Hill, Ryan Woods, Riley Woods and Jayden Woods, two great grandchildren, Ethan and Laila; 4 sisters, 2 brothers and a host of nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019 at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on July 4, 2019
