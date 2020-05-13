Martha Louise Cox, 90, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Williamsburg. She was born in Chuckatuck, Virginia to Wesley and Mary Boykin.
She married Harold Lawson Cox and raised three sons. Along with being a homemaker, she took pride in her career as a waitress at The Jefferson Restaurant. She was a part of the Jefferson family for over thirty years! She was also a member of Grace Baptist Church in Williamsburg.
Martha is predeceased by her parents and Harold. Survivors include her sons Wayne (Myrtle), James and Dale Cox, granddaughter, Jennifer Susan Cox, and niece, Priscilla Boykin.
A service for immediate family will be held at Bucktrout Funeral Home on Saturday, May 16th from 2-4 pm. Burial will take place at Central Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Martha's name to Grace Baptist Church 1013 Penniman Road Williamsburg, VA 23185 or the American Red Cross www.redcross.org.
Published in Daily Press on May 13, 2020.