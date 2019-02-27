|
Windsor:Martha Louise Stanley Peden, 85 of Windsor, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Born to the late Brandford Stanley and Joseph Milton Stringfield Stanley. She was a great mother, who always put her family first, known for her gardening, she loved to cook what they raised. Mrs. Peden was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Benny Fenton Peden, Sr. She is survived by her daughters Linda P. White, Gayle P. Bartlett (Steven), son Benny F. Peden, Jr (Tammy), five grandchildren Sammy, Sterling, Coty, Jonathan, and Lindsey, three great grandchildren Samantha, Bentley and Cole, her brothers, Shelton Stanley (Linda) and J, M, Stanley. She was also preceded in death by an infant son Joseph Wayne Peden, and a brother Brandford Stanley. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Mill Swamp Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 27, 2019