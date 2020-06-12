Martha Lucille Hazelwood Otey
Martha "Lou" Lucille Hazelwood Otey, 98, of Lanexa, VA, passed away June 10, 2020. She was the daughter of the late James Volasca "Volly" Hazelwood and Tabiatha Ann Hicks Hazelwood.

Lou was born on Hicks Island in Lanexa, VA. She was a lifelong resident of James City County and according to Lou, she just couldn't understand why anybody would want to live anywhere else.

Lou began her career with the WJCC school systems as a bus driver, then on a lark she went in to help a friend one day in the Matthew Whaley cafeteria. That day turned into more than 20 years of service. She eventually became the cafeteria manager at James Blair High School, and then went on to open the cafeteria when Lafayette High School opened. Lou retired from Lafayette High School in the late 70's. Anyone who attended school when she was in charge knows she never let a child go hungry, and her "hot rolls" were legendary. Back then they made everything from scratch and it was delicious.

Lou also worked closely with her husband in the development of the Chickahominy Haven neighborhood. She loved God, her family, and the river. Lou never got tired of looking at her river, something she was blessed to do since the early 1960's. Lou was a lifelong member of Liberty Baptist Church and a long standing member of the Toana Garden Club.

Lou was preceded in death by her husband and high school sweetheart; Gerald J. Otey, Sr., and her seven brothers and sisters.

Lou is survived by her son; Gerald J. Otey, Jr. (Gail), three grandchildren; Aimee O. Potash (Chris), Cathleen Cueto (Micky), Jessie Bowmer, Kenny Bowmer, and eight great-grandchildren.

A funeral will take place at 2 PM, Saturday, June 13th at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery, Lanexa, VA. Please wear a face mask and follow all social distancing guidelines if you are planning on attending the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the James City-Bruton Volunteer Fire Department: 3135 Forge Road, Toano, VA 23168, or to Liberty Baptist Church: 15810 Liberty Church Rd, Lanexa, VA 23089. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Funeral
02:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery
