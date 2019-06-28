Home

St Andrew's Episcopal Church
45 Main St
Newport News, VA 23601
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Andrew's
45 Main Street
Newport News, VA
Martha Mantelle Thomas Bradley

Martha Mantelle Thomas Bradley Obituary
Martha Mantelle Thomas Bradley passed away June 26, 2019 surrounded by family. Martha was a long time resident of Newport News. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, William Ellery Bradley; her son William Ellery Bradley, Jr. (Lori); her daughters Martha Mantelle Bradley and Sarah Lawshe Bradley Litton (Warren); her grandchildren Emma, Grace, William, Thomas and James; her brother James Mantelle Thomas (Martha) and other family members.

She was a graduate of The College of William and Mary. Madame Bradley taught French at St. Andrew's Episcopal Day School for 10 years. She taught US.and Virginia Government at Deer Park Vocational Education Magnet, Point Option High School, and Menchville High School. She was Treasurer and past President of the Newport News Retired Teachers Association. She was a lifetime member of the Junior League of Hampton Roads.

The Family would like to thank Dr. Brian N. Baines and Dr. Raj N. Sureja for their decades of care and Sinest Decres who lovingly cared for her these past seven years.

She was a faithful and loving member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church for 55 years. She was a founding member of their The Daughters of the King chapter. There will be a memorial service on Sunday, June 30" at 2 pm at St. Andrew's, 45 Main Street, Newport News. Burial will be private at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.
Published in Daily Press on June 28, 2019
