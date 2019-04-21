Dr. Martha Milo-Avery departed this life on April 12, 2019. She was a graduate of Hampton Institute (University) and a long-term resident of Hampton. Martha was a stellar educator with the Hampton City Schools for 33 years. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., many other organizations and a member of St. Cyprian's Episcopal Church for 56 years. She is survived by her loving son, Terrance Milo (Tonya); granddaughter, Ashley; nieces, Karen McAdoo, Helen Russell, Katherine Maynard and Khalilah Allah-Lee; nephews, Earl Simmons Jr. and Avery Simmons (Hazel); a dear friend of 75 years, Eleanor Hill; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will begin at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22, followed by an Omega Omega service conducted by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated at 6:00 p.m. and the family will receive friends from 6:30 to 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, Apr. 23, at St. Cyprian's Episcopal Church, 1242 W. Queen Street, Hampton, VA. Dr. Milo-Avery will lie in state from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service at the church on Tuesday. Family and friends will assemble at the church by 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in Hampton Memorial Gardens. O.H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary