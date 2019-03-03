|
|
Hampton- Martha R. Raynor, 74, passed away February 28, 2019. A native of Christiansburg, VA, she had been a longtime resident of Hampton. Martha worked for Calvary Assembly of God and loved all of the children. When she wasn't working she loved spending time with her family. Martha was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Benjamin Raynor Sr. and daughter, Sherry Raynor. Survivors include her children, Benny Raynor Jr. (Brian), Herman Raynor, Eunice Stephens (Tommy), John Raynor (Jeanette), Willie Raynor (Jeni), and Todd Raynor (Sonia); siblings, Ronnie Lawson and Judy Schatzschneider; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 5-6:30PM. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 2PM. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 3, 2019