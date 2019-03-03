Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Raynor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha R. Raynor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Martha R. Raynor Obituary
Hampton- Martha R. Raynor, 74, passed away February 28, 2019. A native of Christiansburg, VA, she had been a longtime resident of Hampton. Martha worked for Calvary Assembly of God and loved all of the children. When she wasn't working she loved spending time with her family. Martha was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Benjamin Raynor Sr. and daughter, Sherry Raynor. Survivors include her children, Benny Raynor Jr. (Brian), Herman Raynor, Eunice Stephens (Tommy), John Raynor (Jeanette), Willie Raynor (Jeni), and Todd Raynor (Sonia); siblings, Ronnie Lawson and Judy Schatzschneider; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 5-6:30PM. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 2PM. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Download Now