Martha S. Breland, 80, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 25, 2019, in the Hospice House of Williamsburg. A homegoing service will be held at 12:00 noon Monday, April 1, 2019, in Shiloh Baptist Church, Williamsburg, with the Reverend Dr. Myron Sutherlin officiating. Mrs. Breland may be viewed in the church on Monday beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the hour of her service. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 30, 2019