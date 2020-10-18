It is with great sadness that the family of Martin Adin Brown III, of Hampton, Virginia announce his unexpected passing on Thursday night September 24, at the age of 80.



He graduated from Middlebury College. He then went on to serve in the US Army for over 25 years with several tours in Vietnam and Korea prior to retiring as a Lt. Colonel stationed at Fort Monroe. Prior to his retirement, he earned a Masters degree from Central Michigan University and went on to teach at Hampton University and Saint Leo College. He had a passion for imparting knowledge and skills, whether it was at the college level, professional training, consulting, coaching soccer, or tutoring children in English as a second language.



He is survived by his wife Liu Liqun Brown; his first wife Susan Jackson-Hewitt and their children Martin Adin Brown IV, Michael Edward Brown, and Amanda Jane Canning; his sisters Karen Dufault and Gretchen Anderson; and previous wife Valda Wisdom.



We will miss him very much.



