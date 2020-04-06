Home

Martin W. Benfield


1958 - 2020
Martin W. Benfield Obituary
Martin W. Benfield passed away at Riverside Hospital, NN on April 1, 2020.

Martin was born in Germany on August 8, 1958. A lifelong Peninsula resident, he attended York High School, Class of 1976. A Veteran of the US Navy, he continued to work in the Power/Steam industry throughout his career. He was looking forward to retirement in August 2020.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Helga Benfield. He is survived by his brother, Roger Benfield and wife Diane of Gloucester, VA. His sister, Christina Keller and her husband Ed of Thomasville, NC. Martin leaves behind his beloved nephews and nieces, Joel Keller and Allan and Christopher Benfield, Rachel Keller Beck and Emily Keller; stepchildren Rachel Stewart, Danielle Bunn and Sarah Bell; as well as step-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date by a pool with lots of Hawaiian shirts! Memorial Contributions to the and the COPD foundation.

Funeral services provided by Andrews Funeral Home, Gloucester, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 6, 2020
