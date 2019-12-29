|
|
HAMPTON – Marvalane Allen McLamb, age 86, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 24, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born August 6, 1933, in Johnston County, N.C., where she met and married the love of her life, James C. McLamb. As newlyweds, they moved to Virginia in 1954, where they built their lives of 50 years together and raised their two daughters.
A faithful and devoted wife; she dedicated her life to her children and family. She was generous without fail, always there to tend to the sick or help in a crisis. She focused on other's wellbeing and deeply missed those who had gone on before her. She was a woman of small stature who left an enormous footprint on the lives she touched. She will be remembered forever in the hearts of those who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James C. McLamb; her precious son, James C. McLamb, Jr.; parents, Roberta Lee and Rufus Allen; brothers, Herman and Aaron Strickland, Paul and Roby Allen; sisters, Esther Massengill, Annie Belle West, and Geneva Bradshaw.
Survived by her daughters, Vonnie Kay McLamb and Wanda Gail Webb and her husband Sandy; grandchildren, Michelle Booth and her husband Micah, Christy Hilling, James Davis, Brandon and Lauren Webb; greatgrandchildren, Benjamin and Andrew Booth, Charleigh Hilling and Vela Webb; and her brother, Raymond Allen.
A graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton on January 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of her life will follow at the family home.
Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 29, 2019